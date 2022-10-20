Ohio State football get huge news on TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams

Ohio State football will be looking to improve to 7-0 this season as they face Iowa on Saturday. The No.2 ranked program in the country and a contender for the CFB Playoff, the Buckeyes will also get a massive boost in their backfield. Running back duo TreVeyon and Miyan Williams are both expected to play Saturday after recovering from injuries.

Via Joey Kaufman:

“Ryan Day said he expects TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams to return against Iowa on Saturday for a full-strength running back core.”

That’s absolutely critical for this offense. Ohio State football did have a bye in Week 7 which means Henderson and Williams had some more time to recover.

Henderson balled out in Week 6 against the Michigan State Spartans, rushing for 118 yards on 19 attempts for 6.2 yards per carry. He’s been consistent as can be for the Buckeyes.

As for Williams, he last played on October 1 versus Rutgers, rushing for a eye-popping five touchdowns in one game. Williams has rushed for 7.8 yards per carry in 2022 in five contests.

Between these two, the backfield is in good shape. Don’t forget, QB CJ Stroud is also a serious threat with his legs. With that being said, Ohio State football has three players who can kill their opponent on the ground, never mind their passing game, too.

While the Hawkeyes do have a respectable defense, they’re going to be tasked with stopping one of the best running back rooms in the country. Kick-off is scheduled for 12 PM ET at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.