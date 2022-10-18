Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are off to an explosive start. The team is currently ranked second in the country and is 6-0. But Day believes that they are still yet to be as good as they can be.

Day recently appeared on 97.1 The Fan to speak on how Ohio State has looked so far. He was sure to make it clear that this team still has a lot of work to do.

According to ellevenwarriors.com writer Griffin Strom, Day stated, “We’ve done some good things the first half of the season, but none of our goals have been met.”

In terms of numbers, Day’s team has looked near perfect, even while dealing with injuries. On the offensive side of the ball, they have scored 41 touchdowns and are averaging 48.8 points per game.

Quarterback CJ Stroud has been a star once again for Ohio State. The future top draft pick has thrown for 1,737 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and just three interceptions so far. More importantly, he has been sacked just four times.

On the defensive side of the ball, this team has also been solid. They haven’t allowed more than 21 points in a game this season.

But Day is aware that things could soon become much more difficult for his team. While Ohio State has been dominating early, there has been a clear lack of talent going against them. They have taken on just one ranked team so far. That will change soon with both Michigan and Penn State still on the schedule.

Ryan Day knows that his team could find themselves in contention for the National Championship. But he is also aware that the job is nowhere near close to being over just yet.