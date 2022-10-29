Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s injury woes have been a dark stain on what has otherwise been a good season for the Ohio State football team. After suffering an injury in Week 1, the star wide receiver has missed significant time. It seemed like he was on track to return after being cleared to play last week against Iowa.

Unfortunately for the Ohio State football team, Jaxon Smith-Njigba seemed to reaggravate his injury in the aforementioned game against Iowa. Now, Smith-Njigba has been ruled out for the Buckeyes’ upcoming game against the Penn State Nittany Lions due to that same hamstring injury. (via Bruce Feldman)

Ohio State star WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be sidelined for today’s Penn State game. #BigNoonKickoff

Smith-Njigba has been knocked out for most of the Buckeyes’ season due to a nagging hamstring injury. Out of an abundance of caution, the Ohio State football squad has been patient in waiting for his recovery. The hope was that last week’s beatdown of Iowa would be the start of Smith-Njigba’s return to form.

Unfortunately, Smith-Njigba was limited by the team during their game against Iowa. The Ohio State football squad still comfortably won their game, but they’ll be dealing with a tougher opponent in Penn State this week. It will be interesting to see how the Buckeyes deal with this adversity again.

The good news for Ohio State football is that they’ve had plenty of people that stepped up in Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s absence over the last few weeks. Still, with the College Football Playoffs approaching, they would prefer for their star wide receiver to be healthy and in game shape for that run.