Ohio State football’s reason for Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s limited snaps in Iowa game, revealed

Jaxon Smith-Njigba played limited snaps in the Buckeyes’ 54-10 victory over Iowa last weekend. Ohio State football’s head coach Ryan Day said the plan was to keep Smith-Njigba at around 20 snaps for the game, per Dan Hope. Day added that the star receiver did not suffer any additional injuries in the game.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba ultimately reeled in just 1 reception for 7 yards. His lack of playing time was also a result of the fact that the Buckeyes cruised to a win. There was no need to risky further injury in a lop-sided affair.

Ryan Day later said that Jaxon Smith-Njigba is expected to play this week against Penn State in what promises to be an exciting contest. The receiver will likely be implemented on a more consistent basis as 7-0 Ohio State football team takes on 6-1 Penn State.

Smith-Njigba reeled in 80 receptions for 1,259 receiving yards a season ago. Injuries have limited his overall production so far during the 2022 campaign. But Ohio State football has still played a quality brand of football. Jaxon Smith-Njigba could be what puts the Buckeyes over the top moving forward if he can stay healthy.

His production will see an increase with CJ Stroud, a potential first overall draft pick, under center for the Buckeyes. His ability to lead Ohio State football is impressive without question. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s chemistry should help the receiver settle back into a starring role.

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes have to be feeling confident with Smith-Njigba set to play against Penn State this weekend.