The 2025 College Football season may seem like it's still an eternity away, but Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day is making moves in the present that will keep the Buckeyes in the National Title picture in the future. The best way to go about doing that is by ensuring that Ohio State's 2025 recruiting class is among the best in the nation, as has been the case each and every year since Day took over for Urban Meyer ahead of the 2019 season, and today, on the eve of their 2024 Spring Game, the Buckeyes have secured commitments from two standouts of the 2025 recruiting class.
“BREAKING: Four-Star TE Nate Roberts has Committed to Ohio State,” according to a tweet from Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports. “The 6’4 235 TE from Washington, OK chose the Buckeyes over Oregon and Oklahoma.”
Just over two hours later, Hayes Fawcett tweeted out another Ohio State recruiting victory.
“BREAKING: Class of 2025 Safety Cody Haddad has Committed to Ohio State, he tells me for @on3recruits. The 6’1 180 S from Cleveland, OH chose the Buckeyes over Wisconsin, Texas A&M, & Purdue.”
Coming to Columbus in 2025
Let's start with Nate Roberts, who ranks as one of the top ten tight ends in the 2025 recruiting class. Roberts, who is described by Bryan Driskell of Sports Illustrated as a special prospect whose, “combination of speed, athleticism and skill,” make him one of the top players at his position in all of high school football.
“Roberts is truly a dual-threat player that can make plays in the run game and also be a down the field weapon,” writes Driskell.
As for why Roberts chose Ohio State over Oregon, Oklahoma and Notre Dame among others, it had to do mostly with his relationships with the coaches.
“I'm super excited about the decision I've made,” Roberts said about his Ohio State commitment, per Bill Kurelic of On3 Sports. “The relationships I have with coach Keenan Bailey and coach Ryan Day are the best relationships I have out of anyone recruiting me. I just feel the most comfortable at Ohio State.”
But on top of feeling comfortable in Columbus, Roberts also sees a path to the NFL.
“My goal is to play in The League,” Roberts said. “I feel the best about Ohio State in developing me like coach Bailey did with Cade Stover. They are known for developing NFL players and that's what I want to be. And I feel like I'm best friends with coach Bailey. I talk to him at least once a day.”
Joining him in Columbus will be over a dozen more prized recruits, including budding 3-star safety Cody Haddad, an Ohio native who is looking forward to staying home while playing college football. Haddad initially committed to the Wisconsin Badgers, but decommitted on April 1st. Now, like Roberts, Haddad will be joining the Buckeyes in large part because of the relationships he made with the coaching staff.
“Coach Matt Guerrieri loved my film,” Haddad told Matt Parker of Letterman Row. “Me and him have a really good relationship. I went on my unofficial visit there in January and talked with him and head coach Ryan Day, and had a really good time down there.