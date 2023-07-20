The college football season is right around the corner and camp will begin for all teams in the next couple of weeks. Ryan Day and the Ohio State football are one of those teams, and the University recently announced that fans can pay $30 to get in and watch a practice. However, this has sparked some concern among Ohio State Buckeyes fans that Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh might send spies to get an eye on their practices.

Perhaps some of this concern stems from an incident that happened back in the Bo Schembechler era at Michigan. A person from the distance was spotted in a house near where Michigan was practicing, and Schembechler called the police to solve what was speculated among the coaching staff to be someone spying on the team practicing. To get a win in this rivalry, people will go to the extremes.

Ohio State football will hold just two open practices to the public, with 500 tickets being sold for each practice. It's hard to imagine that the Buckeyes will put anything special on display during two of the first practices of the season with random bystanders in attendance. However, there are still some fans that have had the spying thought come to mind.

This is probably too "tinfoil hat" of me, especially if they're not showcasing anything of value, but if I'm Jim Harbuagh I'm buying one of my grad assistants Buckeye gear and sending him to Columbus with a ticket to these. https://t.co/v4wuHKadXX — David Regimbal (@davidreg412) July 19, 2023

The Game is going to be a crucial one this season for Day and Ohio State football as Harbaugh and Michigan have won the past two games in convincing fashion. Some Ohio State fans are questioning if Day is the right person for the job. With the pressure that's riding on his back going into this season, it's doubtful that Day showcases anything too special in the open practices.