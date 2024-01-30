Ohio State football player Caleb Downs is revealing what he will take away from his time playing for legendary coach Nick Saban.

Ohio State football defensive back Caleb Downs is revealing some lessons he learned while spending time with former Alabama football coach Nick Saban. Downs says Saban taught him a great deal about sincerity and conviction.

“He [Saban] was committed every single day to being his best self,” Downs said, per On3. “Not many people can say that and be truthful with that. He was the same person every single day. Taught me a lot about commitment, being disciplined and consistency. Everything that goes with that and being great. That’s what he embodies.”

DOWNS' JOURNEY

Downs left the Alabama football program to the transfer portal, following Saban's surprising retirement this offseason. Downs committed to Ohio State football and is now a Buckeye for the 2024 campaign. The defensive back was sought after by just about every football program in the country, including Georgia. He was a Freshman All-American in 2023, as well as the SEC Freshman of the Year. Downs chose Ohio State because of their defense.

“They played great defense last year,” Downs added. “Just watching the film and seeing how they progressed and seeing how their defense played last year definitely helped me make a sound decision and what I would be getting into.”

Downs also believes Saban has left a lasting impression on him as he moves forward in his college football career.

“The same expectations that I’ve had my whole life, the same like expectations that we had at Bama to win games and dominate every game and go win a championship,” Downs said.

Ohio State football opens their 2024 season on August 31 with a home game against Southern Mississippi. Saban will surely be cheering for his former player from afar.