Former Ohio State football star CJ Stroud shares thoughts on Bears-Justin Fields situation

Ohio State football does not have the best reputation when it comes to their quarterbacks making the leap to the NFL. For years, fans would instantly groan when they saw a Buckeyes signal-caller being projected to their team in a mock draft. CJ Stroud effectively shattered that stigma by leading the Houston Texans to a playoff victory in his first season.

He now joins a tantalizing group of young QBs that is obviously led by two-time reigning Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes. Stroud might be a phenom himself. Though, the Offensive Rookie of the Year thinks there is another Ohio State product who is well-suited for the NFL, one who is likely to be on the move in the near future.

Stroud is a firm believer in Justin Fields and says that the Chicago Bears should keep him “if they're smart,” via Christian Williams of Footballguys. There is growing support among fans and around the league for the mobile quarterback, but the organization is expected to select USC star Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick this April and trade Fields.

Bears' QB decision could determine future of team

While it is unsurprising for one Buckeye to support another, Stroud played college ball during the same time frame as Williams. The Texans' pillar is well-aware of his ability, considering he lost to him in the 2022 Heisman Trophy voting. Of course, there is no telling how Williams will do at the next stage.

It is safer to trust an established NFL guy rather than a prospect. CJ Stroud already oozes credibility, but there is not a consensus on Justin Fields. While he has improved, there are still concerns about his long-term development in the passing game. There is a belief that if the Bears continue to surround him with talent and build a more trustworthy offensive line, he will emphatically prove himself to be a franchise quarterback.

Stroud is sold, but the Bears appear to be locked-in on Caleb Williams. It remains to be seen what the “smart” move is for this team. Ohio State football fans will be watching closely.