Heading into the offseason, it is still unclear which quarterback will be the first taken in the 2023 NFL Draft. With Will Levis, Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson, and CJ Stroud all fighting for the top spot, each player has made a case as to why they should have their named called first. But according to ESPN’s Louis Riddick, the choice is clear.

During an appearance on ESPN’s NFL Live, Riddick spoke about this years quarterback class. During the conversation, he labeled one of the quarterbacks as the ‘gem’ of this group. This came in Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.

“It’s about trust with CJ. If you can get him to warm up to you, and get him to believe in what you’re saying, the sky is the absolute freaking limit.” stated Riddick.

He then added, “This kid right here, look I love Bryce Young too, it’s like a video game watching the young man play. This guy right here, I think is the gem. This is the one and I think that at some point and time, hopefully in his career if gets to the right place, he is going to prove a lot of people right.”

Heading into draft season, it appears that there are many around the NFL who believe that Stroud could be the best quarterabck from this class. Based on what he accomplished during his time at Ohio State, he appears set to make an impact at the next level. And if Riddick is right, CJ Stroud could very well be the NFL’s next star quarterback.