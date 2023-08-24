The Ohio State football team is a little over a week away from beginning a huge season with a lot of big implications. After losing to Michigan football and failing to make the Big Ten title game two years in a row, there is a lot of pressure on head coach Ryan Day and the entire Buckeyes program. So far this offseason, however, things have went very well for Ohio State. Recruiting is better than almost every other school in the country, and Ohio State is coming into the 2023 season with confidence. More positive news came on Wednesday as another Buckeye lost his black stripe ahead of the season opener.

Traditions are one of the best parts about college football, and the black stripe tradition is a big one for Ohio State. Every freshman starts out with a black stripe on their helmet, and when they have proved themselves to the team after displaying a hard work and determination, the black stripe gets removed. There have now been 12 freshmen this season to lose the stripe, with the latest being OL Austin Siereveld, according to a tweet from Ohio State Football.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Austin Siereveld was a three-star prospect out of high school, but he got recruited by a lot of big name schools. He is showing that his star rating is just a number by performing well at camp to get his black stripe removed.

Ohio State begins the season on September 2nd at Indiana football. The Buckeyes are big favorites in this one as the spread currently favors Ohio State by 29 points.