The Ohio State football program continued their pursuit of another College Football Playoff berth Saturday, defeating the Purdue Boilermakers 45-0 at home in front of the Buckeye faithful. Freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith had a record-breaking day, breaking the freshman receiving record with his ninth touchdown catch. Smith and Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day spoke about the highly touted receiver's performance after the game.

“He's getting stronger,” Day said to the press, including ESPN. “He’s getting more experience. He’s understanding of coverages and different things. Great to see him break a record.”

Smith's touchdown broke the tie he shared with Pro Football Hall of Famer Cris Carter, who set the record in 1984. The five-star recruit has also set freshman school records for receptions with 45, along with the record in receiving yards with 785. The Buckeyes still have three more Big Ten matchups, including a date with the unbeaten Indiana Hoosiers in two weeks. On the other side of that matchup: the biggest rivalry game in college football: a home date against the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines. Can Smith keep up his historic pace?

Ohio State football program looks to return to College Football Playoff

The Buckeyes star freshman also spoke about his performance to the press post-game.

“I feel like I’ve progressed week in and week out,” Smith stated. “You’ve got to get better each and every week. It’s not only about the physical side, it’s about the mental side, as well. So, I feel like everything has slowed down for me offensively.”

His connection with veteran quarterback Will Howard, who transferred to the Buckeyes after a stellar career with the Kansas State Wildcats, has been a major highlight of Ohio State's season. The fact that Smith already almost has 800 yards receiving and nine touchdowns with three games left in the season is evident of that. Can the duo, along with the scores of other offensive weapons that Day and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly have at their disposal, help the Ohio State football team get back to the top of the college football mountaintop? Fans and analysts alike will see soon enough.