Although Joe Burrow was buried in the depth chart in his three seasons as an Ohio State Buckeye, and ended up transferring to LSU for his final two college years, some of his old Buckeyes teammates are still supporting him in the NFL.

During the Cincinnati Bengals impressive 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday, a few of his ex-teammates tweeted their amazement at the quarterback.

When Gee Scott Sr., the father of Ohio State tight end Gee Scott Jr., tweeted his disbelief at the kind of player Burrow turned into after leaving Columbus, two ex-teammates in defensive tackle Tracy Sprinkle and wide receiver Johnnie Dixon said they knew all along:

I swear lol he was different in everything he did. — Johnnie L. Dixon III (@YoungKing_JD5) January 22, 2023

Burrow is one win away from returning to the Super Bowl, with only Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs standing in his way. In two playoff games this season, Burrow has completed 67.6 percent of his 68 pass attempts for 451 yards, throwing for three touchdowns and adding a rushing score of his own.

Burrow was once the top quarterback in Ohio’s 2015 recruiting class, after recording an insane 11,416 passing yards, 157 touchdowns and 17 interceptions over three varsity football seasons at Athens High School.

Following a 63-touchdown senior season, Burrow signed with Ohio State as the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback and No. 11 Ohio prospect in the 2015 class, holding offers from Iowa State, Kentucky, Maryland, Cincinnati and Minnesota, among others, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

Burrow was buried on the depth chart in his three seasons, sitting behind Cardale Jones, J.T. Barrett and Dwayne Haskins, but still managed 29 of 39 attempted passes for 287 passing yards and two touchdowns, adding 53 rushing yards and a touchdown.

At LSU, he broke out, completing 621 of 906 pass attempts for another 8,565 passing yards, 88 touchdowns and 12 rushing scores to earn the Heisman Trophy and a national championship in 2019.

After being drafted with the No. 1 overall pick by the Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft, Joe Burrow has proven his worth in the NFL, and is one win away from playing in his second Super Bowl in three seasons.

Although things didn’t go his way at Ohio State, he still has the school behind him as he marches into the AFC Championship Game next Sunday.