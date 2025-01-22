Despite being a true freshman, Jeremiah Smith has already earned the trust of Ohio State coaches and is proving to be a generational game-changer for the Buckeyes. His catch late in the College Football Playoff championship game against Notre Dame on Monday underscores the immense belief that coaches have in the talented Smith, and that trust factor was not lost on Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt.

On his Joel Klatt Show podcast, Klatt highlighted the trust the coaching staff has in Smith, noting his remarkable ability to perform under pressure.

“Jeremiah Smith is one of the best players I've seen in a long time,” Klatt said. “It's hard to say that about a wide receiver because a wide receiver can go missing for large sections of the game. And I know that's a frustration for fans, but you're sitting there and it's like, ‘Where has he been the entire second half?' And then when they needed him most, it’s third-and-long, they’ve got to have a conversion, it’s a one-possession game, things are looking — I don’t want to say dire — but it’s like, things are looking interesting for the first time.”

In a critical moment late in the game, Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly called a deep go-route for Smith. The call on 3rd-and-11 with 2:38 left in the finale, on their own side of the field in a 31-23 contest, demonstrated the confidence the coaching staff has in Smith's ability to make plays when it counts.

“What do they do? They dial up just a straight go ball to Jeremiah Smith. Do you know the faith you have to have to throw it to a true freshman on just a go ball? That is wild,” Klatt added. “And it just speaks to the level of play that that guy brings to the table. He is special, and that was a great throw by [Ohio State quarterback] Will Howard.”

Smith delivered with a 56-yard catch the let to in an Ohio State field goal to push its lead to two possessions. Putting the game in the hands (literally) of a true freshman is rare at the highest level of college football, but Smith’s playmaking ability and poise in critical situations all year earned him the chance. His performance in the championship game, where Ohio State defeated Notre Dame 34-23, is a testament to his ability to deliver when the stakes are at their highest.

Smith, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound wide receiver from Florida, made an immediate impact in his debut season with Ohio State. Over the course of the season, Smith recorded 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. With his blend of size, speed, and playmaking ability, Jeremiah Smith has quickly become Ohio State’s most valuable asset.