Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn't believe Ohio State football's play-calling during a crucial moment on Saturday's game against Notre Dame.

Facing a fourth-and-inches situation with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and Notre Dame leading 14-10, the Buckeyes opted for a wide receiver sweep that was quickly shut down by the Fighting Irish's defense. It would have been easier for Ohio State football to have let the quarterback carry the ball forward with inches to go, but they didn't and ended up with the turnover.

outrageous play call pic.twitter.com/JmMvEJBr7V — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 24, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

James was in absolute shock over the call and expressed his disbelief on X, formerly Twitter. The Lakers forward exclaimed, “4th and inches man!!!!! WHAT.”

4th and inches man!!!!! WHAT 😤😤😤😤😤😤 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2023

LeBron James wasn't alone with that sentiment, though. Considering the situation that Ohio State football was in at that point, going for the safe play and sure down seemed to be the logical move to do. With that said, several fans also expressed their frustration with the decision, with others criticizing Ryan Day as well.

“Why are [yo]u calling a jet sweep on 4th and inches,” a commenter said. Another critic said of Day, “Never actually seen a choke artist look so VISIBLY choked up on live TV before.”

A third commenter shared, “Too cute. Why get cute on 4th and 1!? That’s on Ryan Day. Horrible call. Gotta go direct run or play action pass. Can’t run laterally. That’s embarrassing as a play caller. Wow. Ballgame.”

Fortunately for LeBron and the fanbase, Ohio State football survived the game with an insane Chip Trayanum walkoff TD as time expired. The Lakers leader was ecstatic to see the team seal the victory, especially after they almost botch it.

Hopefully, though, Day and the Buckeyes learned some lessons from the win.