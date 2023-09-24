Ohio State football star wide receiver Marvin Harrison suffered an apparent lower-body injury during Saturday night’s big game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Harrison appears to have sustained an ankle injury while trying to make a block.

Harrison was just looking to make a bigger pathway for Ohio football running back TreVeyon Henderson when a Fighting Irish player hit the wideout’s ankle at an awkward angle. The video of the moment Marvin Harrison suffered the injury was tough to watch and it’s definitely not for the squeamish.

Marvin Harrison jr 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/UXGF7jPPDr — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) September 24, 2023

Here’s another angle:

The play tonight on which Marvin Harrison Jr. hurt his ankle: pic.twitter.com/tIfnJDkx88 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2023

Henderson was able to finish that play and score a touchdown to extend the Buckeyes’ lead to 10, but the immediate concern at the moment for Ohio State football fans is the status of Harrison, who is undoubtedly a major offensive weapon of the team. Harrison entered the Notre Dame game leading Ohio State with 304 receiving yards on 14 receptions to go with three touchdown catches. Before he hurt his ankle against Notre Dame, Harrison only had a catch for seven yards.

As painful as Harison’s injury looks, it seems like the Buckeyes are still trying to get him back to the field, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

“Marvin Harrison out of the tent and testing his *heavily* taped ankle. Ohio State has a bye next week before playing Maryland at home on Oct 7.”

Harrison and the Buckeyes woke up Saturday with a 3-0 overall record with already a win against a Big Ten rival (23-3 road win vs. the Indianapolis Hoosiers on Sep. 2).

UPDATE:

Marvin Harrison Jr. incredibly makes his way back to the action.