Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, as usual this offseason, was tuned in for the Ohio State football game against Notre Dame. And sure enough, it was an absolute treat for him and the rest of the fanbase after the Buckeyes came away with the win with a walkoff TD with no time left.

With the Fighting Irish ahead 14-10 with just seven seconds left on the clock, the Buckeyes had one last chance to score. And at second-and-goal from the one-yard line, it was an opportunity that they couldn't. Sure enough, they didn't, with running back Chip Trayanum going over the goal line for the win as time expired.

Ohio State football was given a kickoff after the review revealed that Trayanum went down before the clock hit zero. However, it wouldn't have mattered since the Buckeyes already won the game. In the end, they made the field goal to seal the 17-14 victory.

James, who criticized Ryan Day's play-calling earlier, was hyped up as Ohio State survived the massive threat that Notre Dame brought. On X, formerly Twitter, the Lakers forward was at a loss for words as he celebrated the victory.

No one can blame LeBron James for his crazy reaction, though. Many doubted Ryan Day and Ohio State football against Notre Dame, especially considering the difference in experience of their quarterbacks.

And after Marvin Harrison Jr. got injured and Notre Dame took the lead in the fourth quarter against Ohio State, it isn't surprising if some fans already gave up on a Buckeyes win. Luckily for LeBron and the rest of the Ohio faithful, Kyle McCord and co. didn't give up.