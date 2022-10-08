Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn’t believe his eyes while watching Marvin Harrison Jr. dominate for Ohio State football against the Michigan State Spartans.

In just two and half quarters, Harrison already had three receiving touchdowns for the Ohio State Buckeyes. All his receptions were phenomenal to say the least–especially as he showed he can get things done even amid a tough defense–but James had to give props to his third TD where Harrison went full Randy Moss for the finish.

That was good but that last one was SICK!!!! He toooooooo TOUGH 💪🏾 https://t.co/46rKGPuX59 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 8, 2022

Here’s the epic touchdown James was talking about:

That was definitely an incredible touchdown from Marvin Harrison Jr., so it’s easy to see why LeBron James’ jaw dropped because of it. Not to mention that the said touchdown allowed the youngster to make Ohio State football history.

As ESPN Stats and Info noted, the three-touchdown performance is already Harrison’s third career game to have such numbers. He is the first player in Buckeyes history to do so, with Joe Galloway the only other Ohio State football player to have multiple three-touchdown games.

Ohio State ended the third quarter of the contest with a 49-13 lead over Michigan State.

LeBron has always been supportive of the teams from his hometown, and it’s not the first time the Lakers star has cheered for the Buckeyes. In early September, he and his son Bronny even made an appearance at the Horseshoe to show their love for the school and the city.

It’s safe to expect LeBron to watch more Buckeyes games as Harrison continues to prosper and make more history.