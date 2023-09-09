Marvin Harrison Jr. was unexpectedly quiet in Ohio State football's disjointed Week 1 victory over Indiana. The superstar wide receiver wasted no time making up for his lackluster performance in the opener on Saturday, and LeBron James took notice.

As Harrison lit up Youngstown State for seven catches, 160 yards and two touchdowns in the first half of Week 2, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar showered him with praise on Twitter.

“Marvin Harrison Jr!!! H.I.M. 18 for 6 #GoBuckeyes 🌰”

Marvin Harrison Jr. has recorded his 5th game since the start of last season of 100 Rec yds and 2 Rec TD, most in FBS over that span. The only Ohio State player with more such games over the last 25 seasons is Chris Olave with 6 Harrison Jr. currently has 160 receiving yards… pic.twitter.com/cnPRgHEt8J — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 9, 2023

Harrison entered 2023 as the undisputed top wide receiver in college football. He finished last season with 77 catches for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns, earning unanimous All-American honors.

Standing 6'4, 205 pounds, Harrison combines elite size, length and straight-line speed with rare agility for a big wideout. He has more than enough tools to be an impact player in the NFL based on physical ability alone, but Harrison's focus on the intricacies of route running is what truly separates him from other wide receivers with similarly gaudy physical tools. No matter what he does this season, the son of Hall-of-Famer Marvin Harrison is essentially guaranteed to be a top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Harrison didn't play in the second half on Saturday, the fifth-ranked Buckeyes leading 28-7 at intermission. Ohio State went on to beat Youngstown State 35-7, Harrison and his fellow regulars watching backups and young players salt away a surefire victory.

Next up for Ohio State is a Week 3 matchup with Western Kentucky. Expect Harrison to put up big numbers once again, with James, Buckeyes nation and the entire college football world paying his on-field exploits close attention.