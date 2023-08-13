It seems only a matter of time until Marvin Harrison Jr. follows in his father's footsteps as one of the NFL's elite wide receivers. Hall-of-Fame genetics won't be the only factor pushing the Ohio State football star toward greatness at the next level, though.

Asked which current NFL wide receivers he models his game after, Harrison Jr. insisted he follows “everybody,” but singled out four pass-catchers as providing specific inspiration.

“Oooh. That’s a long list. It’s really everybody,” he told Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. “I love Davante [Adams]. Justin Jefferson, as well. I like to watch people that are kinda similar to me. Calvin Ridley is one of those guys I really like watching, Jerry Jeudy — people that can really run routes.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Harrison enters 2023 as the undisputed top wide receiver in college football. He finished last season with 77 catches for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns, earning unanimous All-American honors.

At 6'4, 205 pounds, Harrison combines elite size, length and straight-line speed with rare agility for a big receiver. He has more than enough tools to be an impact player in the NFL based on physical ability alone, but Harrison's focus on route-running is what truly separates him from other wideouts with similarly gaudy dimensions. The 21-year-old just doesn't have an obvious weakness in his game, why some analysts believe he's the top overall prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Marvin Harrison Jr. and the Buckeyes, ranked fifth in the preseason coach's poll, kickoff 2023 by visiting Indiana on September 2nd.