The Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Check out our college football odds series for our Ohio State Notre Dame prediction and pick. Find how to watch Ohio State Notre Dame.

Here we go. It's the biggest game of a very big weekend of college football. There are several other huge showdowns on the slate — Florida State at Clemson, Colorado at Oregon, UCLA at Utah, Iowa at Penn State, Ole Miss at Alabama — but this is the top attraction and the game with the most College Football Playoff ramifications. Clemson is already saddled with one loss, as is Alabama. Colorado-Oregon will get great television ratings, but Colorado might not be a serious Pac-12 championship contender. UCLA-Utah is hugely important, but the Bruins might be more of a spoiler in the Pac-12 than a top-level threat. This is the game with two unbeaten teams in the top 10 in Week 4. This is the game in which the winner gets significant inside leverage for the playoff, and could be able to get into the playoff with only one loss.

Here are the Ohio State-Notre Dame College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Ohio State-Notre Dame Odds

Ohio State Buckeyes: -3.5 (-102)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish: +3.5 (-120)

Over: 55.5 (-110)

Under: 55.5 (-110)

How To Watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

TV: NBC

Stream: Peacock

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

Why Ohio State Could Cover the Spread

Notre Dame might have the better quarterback in this game with Sam Hartman, but one of the key deficiencies of this Notre Dame roster is its wide receiver room. Where is the field-stretching speed burner who will make the Ohio State defense overcompensate, thereby opening up opportunities for other players? Where is the depth in this group which will test the entirety of the Ohio State secondary? Notre Dame has scored plenty of points in its early-season games, but all against lower-tier opponents. Ohio State has a level of strength and athleticism which far exceeds any opponent Notre Dame has faced so far this season. The Buckeyes might not have an amazing defense, but they don't have to be spectacular. They can just make sure no Notre Dame receiver gets behind them for a big play. The Buckeyes can force Hartman to dump the ball off and take checkdowns all night long. Ohio State can shut off the big play, stand firm in the red zone, force a lot of field goals, and get out of South Bend with a victory.

Why Notre Dame Could Cover the Spread

The Irish have the better quarterback. Sam Hartman has been there and done that. He has played in an ACC Championship Game with Wake Forest and has faced elite teams such as Clemson in high-profile games. That experience will be valuable in a prime-time showdown such as this one. Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord has played Indiana, Youngstown State, and Western Kentucky. That offers exactly zero preparation for what McCord will see and feel and hear in South Bend on a Saturday night. Nothing he has faced in his young career will remotely compare to what he will encounter in Notre Dame Stadium. The Irish are playing at home. Marcus Freeman might still be unproven as a head coach, but he is a very good defensive tactician who bottled up C.J. Stroud and Ohio State last year. He will have a defensive game plan which will contain the Buckeyes this year. Having Hartman at quarterback instead of Drew Pyne or Tyler Buchner will make the difference for the Irish.

Final Ohio State-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick

It is hard to ignore the disparity in experience (not talent) between the two quarterbacks in this game. Sam Hartman is likely to make the big play, while Kyle McCord will probably make a key mistake. Take the Irish at home.

