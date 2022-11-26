Published November 26, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Despite the brutal loss of Ohio State football to the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James knows when to give credit where it is due.

James has been a huge supporter of Ohio State, as well as other teams from his hometown. With that said, one would expect that he’d be disappointed with the Buckeyes’ shocking 45-23 loss to the Wolverines, especially since it has huge College Football Playoffs implications.

Instead of frustration, though, James seemed rather impressed with Michigan en route to the huge rivalry win against Ohio State. He called it, “Good Ole Old Fashion A** Kicking!!!” as the Wolverines came from behind in the second half to blow the game wide open and win.

Ryan Day and his Ohio State football may have collapsed in the end, but James certainly appreciated the fight that both teams put on. After all, nothing beats a game where both squads go all out and trade punches throughout.

If there is one regret that the Lakers forward has in the game, it’s the fact that he wasn’t able to watch the contest live. With the Purple and Gold suiting up for the second straight day in the second game of their back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs, LeBron James had no time to go to The Horseshoe and cheer for the Buckeyes.

“Can’t believe I’m not available to be at this game today!! This is insane,” LeBron wrote during the showdown.

Maybe next time, LeBron. Maybe next time.