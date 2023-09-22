College football fans have a huge game to look forward to when the Ohio State Buckeyes travel to Notre Dame Saturday night to take on the Fighting Irish. Both teams are undefeated, and there are College Football Playoff implications for both teams in this matchup. The game is bringing out a number of celebrities who are excited by the game, and former Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz was not shy about backing his former team.

Interviewed on the Pat McAfee show, the 86-year-old Holtz said the Fighting Irish would win by a margin. “Notre Dame by 10 points,,” Lou Holtz said. “We have the coaches. We have the players and we have the fans.”

The Buckeyes are 3-point road favorites in the game, but there are reasons to back the Fighting Irish in this matchup. Notre Dame has rolled to a 4-0 start under head coach Marcus Freeman, and all 4 of the wins have been by a significant margin. Their most impressive victory was a 45-24 road triumph over North Carolina State.

Quarterback Sam Hartman was razor sharp against the Wolfpack, completing 15 of 24 passes for 286 yards with 4 touchdowns and no interceptions. Running back Audric Estime contributed 134 yards and 2 touchdowns on 14 carries, averaging an eye-catching 9.6 yards per carry.

While Ohio State takes a 3-0 record into this game, the Buckeyes were not overly impressive on offense in their first two wins over Indiana and Youngstown State. However, the offense came to life against Western Kentucky, as the Buckeyes rolled to a 63-10 triumph.

Quarterback Kyle McCord has improved in each game, and he was quite impressive against the Hilltoppers, completing 19 of 23 passes for 318 yards with 3 TDs and no interceptions.