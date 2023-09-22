All Ohio State football fans know how good wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is, and as he gets ready to come out for the NFL Draft next season, pro scouts and general managers are starting to find out, too. In fact, one NFL GM is so enamored with Harrison that he thinks the Buckeyes’ wideout could do something the league hasn’t seen since “Megatron” Calvin Johnson over a decade and a half ago.

Wide receivers have only gone No. 1 in the NFL Draft twice since the NFL/AFL merger. The New England Patriots took Nebraska WR Irving Fryar No. 1 in the 1984 NFL Draft, and the last time it happened was when the New York Jets picked USC’s Keyshawn Johnson first in 1996.

“[Marvin Harrison Jr. will] be a top-three pick,” an NFC general manager told ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller. “I could see two quarterbacks [potentially USC's Caleb Williams and UNC's Drake Maye] and then him. And if there aren't two good quarterbacks at the top for whatever reason, he would go second.”

Going No. 2 would also be a major feat for Harrison Jr. The last time that happened was when the Detroit Lions took Michigan State’s Calvin Johnson in 2007. Since then, just six WRs — AJ Green (No. 4, 2011), Justin Blackmon (No. 5, 2012), Sammy Watkins (No. 4, 2014), Amari Cooper (No. 4, 2015), Corey Davis (No. 5, 2017), and Ja’Marr Chase (No. 5, 2021) — have gone in the top five.

“He goes top five,” an AFC area scout assigned to Ohio State football told ESPN. “He would have to sit out the rest of the year in a good draft class to slip past that. But even then … I don't know that he goes past fifth.”

The most likely landing spot for Marvin Harrison Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft is with the Arizona Cardinals, who need a WR and have two (theirs and the Houston Texans) top picks. After that, the Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, and his dad's old team, the Indianapolis Colts, could also end up in the top five, and any of those teams would love to have the Ohio State star.