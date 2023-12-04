Ohio State football teammates Marvin Harrison Jr. and Kyle McCord have a long history together, now Harrison responds to McCord's transfer

Ohio State football is going to have a new starting quarterback next season following the news that Kyle McCord is entering the transfer portal.

The surprising move comes after Ohio State football went 11-1 in the 2023-24 season and finished short of the College Football Playoff. McCord posted 3,170 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 65.8 completion percentage.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. reacted on Instagram with a post that showed the love between the he and McCord:

Harrison Jr. & McCord were high school teammates as well and won 3 Straight State Championships together before continuing on with Ohio State football.

McCord performed well for the most part this season, most notably leading Ohio State to a game-winning drive versus Notre Dame in South Bend (No. 9 at the time) with less than a minute-and-a-half remaining. McCord's clutch play earned the team a massive resume booster and solidified its status as an early CFP favorite.

Unfortunately, however, the junior signal-caller couldn't muster the same heroics in a pivotal road matchup against Michigan on Nov. 25 – arguably the most highly anticipated annual rivalry game in the sport. McCord completed 18-of-30 pass attempts for 271 yards and two touchdowns but also threw two costly interceptions that helped contribute to a 30-24 loss, including one on the Buckeyes' final drive of the game.

Despite having an 11-1 record this season, Buckeyes fans would likely call it a disappointing year. Ohio State football lost to its rival Michigan for a third consecutive year, missed out on the Big Ten Championship and fell to No. 7 in the Playoff rankings.