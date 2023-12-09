Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. received the ultimate honor, becoming the second Buckeye to win the Biletnikoff Award.

Ohio State star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is one of the best players in college football and he was awarded the ultimate honor for his stellar season. Harrison Jr. has won the 2023 Fred Biletnikoff Award given to the best receiver in college football and is awarded by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club

Harrison was nominated for the award with Washington's Rome Odunze and LSU's Malik Nabers. He is the first Buckeye to win the award since the legendary Terry Glenn after his greatest of all-time season in 1995 where Glenn finished the season with 1,316 yards and 17 touchdowns on 58 catches.

Also of note: Harrison Jr. is a finalist for the Heisman Trophy alongside LSU's Jayden Daniels, Washington's Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon's Bo Nix. He's the only non-quarterback to be selected as a finalist for the award this season.

Harrison finished the regular season with 1,211 yards on 67 receptions and 14 touchdowns and averages 18.1 yards per catch. His play was good enough to lead Ohio State to an 11-1 record with their lone loss coming to bitter rival Michigan. He is currently mulling over whether if he'll enter the 2024 NFL Draft or return to Ohio State to attempt to make another run at the College Football National Championship.

Only time will tell what lies for Harrison Jr.'s football fortunes in the fall, but he had an outstanding season that fired up Buckeye's fans. Regardless of his decision, his Ohio State Buckeyes have the chance to finish the season with a win as they face off against Missouri in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl on December 29th at 8 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.