When the Ohio State football Pro Day gets underway on Wednesday, Buckeyes star wide receiver and top 2024 NFL Draft prospect Marvin Harrison Jr. will not be participating. After skipping all the physical activity at the NFL Scouting Combine in early March, Harrison will now enter the draft without submitting to any of the normal NFL testing.
“Ohio State Pro Day is today, and teams have been informed that all-everything WR Marvin Harrison Jr. will not be working out for scouts,” the MMQB’s Albert Breer reported on Wednesday morning. “Will be relatively quiet in Columbus, with so many high-end draft prospects choosing to stay in school, no GMs or HCs scheduled to be there.”
Furthermore, Breer reports that “He's preparing for the NFL season, and doing it at OSU, rather than training to run 40s.” Plus, the teams interested in drafting the second-generation wideout don’t seem to care.
“He asked the 9 teams he met with in Indy if they needed to see anything at Pro Day,” Breer continues. “They all said no.”
So, while Harrison is engaging with this NFL draft process in a unique way, it won’t hurt his stock one bit.
Marvin Harrison Jr. will still be a top-five pick in the 2024 NFL Draft
Ohio State football star Marvin Harrison Jr. is not like most prospects. For one, his father is one of the greatest receivers of all time. This means the Buckeyes star’s name has been on NFL radars since high school or maybe even before.
Harrison is not coasting on his father’s name and legacy, though. He has become a star in his own right at OSU.
The wideout is a two-time All-American and 2023 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year. In three seasons in Columbus, Harrison put up 155 catches, 2,613 yards, and 32 total touchdowns. With those numbers and at 6-foot-3, 209 pounds with good speed (although we don’t know exactly how good without his 40 time) and great hands, Harrison is a big-time NFL draft prospect.
The biggest reason Harrison doesn’t need the Ohio State football Pro Day of the combine is that there is no way he will get out of the top five in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Harrison is a slightly better prospect than Washington’s Rome Odunze and LSU’s Malik Nabers because of his physical traits, production, and lineage.
Most mock drafts have him going No. 4 to the Arizona Cardinals after the top three quarterbacks — Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels — come off the board. However, he could go as high as No. 3, as the New England Patriots could shock everyone and get the WR that has long-eluded them under Bill Belichick.
If he doesn’t go at three or four, the Los Angeles Chargers, who just cut Mike Williams and traded Keenan Allen, would also be a great landing spot for the pass-catcher. But, if Harrison does get past the Cardinals somehow (like if a team trades up to get JJ McCarthy there), the Chargers could get a big trade haul for a team that covets the Ohio State WR, even from a team just one spot behind them in the New York Giants.