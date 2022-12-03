By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The Buckeyes are alive! Heading into the final week of the college football season, Ohio State’s playoff hopes were dying. They were ranked fifth in the country, just below USC. However, in a magical final twist to the season, the Utah Utes pulled off a stunning upset of the Trojans, putting the latter’s playoff hopes in jeopardy.

It’s safe to say that Ohio State football players were tuning in to the Pac-12 championship game to see how it turned out. Shortly after the game ended, Buckeyes WR Marvin Harrison Jr. sent out a short Tweet that encapsulates how the fanbase was feeling.

Let’s ball… — Marvin Harrison Jr. (@MarvHarrisonJr) December 3, 2022

Historically speaking, college football teams that have two losses don’t usually make it to the playoffs. USC’s loss to Utah dropped them to 11 – 2 on the season, putting their chances in jeopardy. That leaves Ohio State and Alabama as the next two candidates to be selected to the College Football Playoffs.

Already, fans on Twitter are already debating whether Ohio State or Alabama should make the College Football Playoff. It certainly doesn’t help that the Buckeyes lost in embarrassing fashion to Michigan in the final game of their season. Still, with OSU being ranked fifth this week, they theoretically might be the favorites to win the final spot.

The entirety of Ohio State football’s fanbase are now waiting with bated breath for tomorrow night’s Selection Show. The Buckeyes will have a chance to make it to the final dance with this gift from Utah. If they do, expect this team to go out and prove that they deserve their spot despite the circumstances.