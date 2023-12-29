The 2024 Ohio State football recruiting class is once again ranked in the top five.

The Ohio State football team finished its season in the top ten nationally. Still, Coach Ryan Day's team fell short of its ultimate goal of beating Michigan, winning the Big Ten Conference, and making it to the College Football Playoff.

Star OSU receiver Emeka Ebguka revealed he underwent the same surgery as a Georgia football star this season. The recruitment and possible flip of Ohio State commitment Jeremiah Smith was given an update by a Buckeyes coach.

College football's early signing period ran from December 20 to December 22 of this year. Now in the books, it has given fans a chance to catch their breath in regards to who has signed where and who has the best recruiting classes so far.

Ohio State Has 21 Football Commits

Coach Day and Ohio State football have 21 commitments so far according to the latest tally from 247Sports.com.

The five-star commits are as follows:

Jeremiah Smith-

A native of Hollywood, Florida, Smith is 6-foot-3 and 198 pounds, calling to mind former Buckeyes stars like David Boston and Michael Jenkins with his imposing size on the outside.

His humble mindset and attitude remind some of Heisman finalist Marvin Harrison Jr.

Five-star WR Jeremiah Smith tells Buckeyes fans what to expect from him. “They’re getting a humble kid that’s going to come in and work” pic.twitter.com/artu1hfTCL — Rivals (@Rivals) December 20, 2023

Mylan Graham-

A 6-foot-1 wideout from New Haven, Indiana, Graham is a two-sport star with potential to play from the outside to the slot. His size and run-after-the-catch skills are strikingly similar to recent Buckeyes stars like Garrett Wilson and Egbuka.

Future Buckeye Mylan Graham is unguardable 👀. pic.twitter.com/cl53FCIZI7 — The Scarlet and Gray Podcast (@TheSG_Podcast) September 2, 2023

Four star commitments for the 2021 Ohio State recruiting class include the following players:

Eddrick Houston-

An imposing 265-pound edge rusher, Houston is listed as a five-star by some services.

5⭐️ Eddrick Houston from Buford, GA commits to Ohio State. Huge recruiting win for the Buckeyes. pic.twitter.com/OyUj8fIWEL — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) August 23, 2023

Aaron Scott-

At 6-foot-2, Scott could give the Buckeyes size they've been lacking at the cornerback position. He is one of six defensive backs in the 2024 Ohio State recruiting class.

Air Noland-

A 6-foot-2 elite QB prospect from Fairburn, Georgia, Noland has impressed on the camp circuit for quite some time and could be in line for early playing time for Day's team in Columbus.

Should he have thrown it earlier? Absolutely, but this kind of touch with pressure in his face is insane I’ll be the first to tell you all, Air Noland will be the starting QB for Ohio State next year as a true freshman pic.twitter.com/kSJqlzHzTk — Rob (@Quintorris_) December 22, 2023

James Peoples-

A 5-foot-10 running back from San Antonio, Peoples had offers from Alabama and Auburn.

Garrett Stover-

A four-star safety from the Buckeye State, Stover is the cousin of current Ohio State football star tight end Cade Stover.

Bryce West-

A four-star cornerback from the football powerhouse Glenville High School in Cleveland, West has the skills to contribute early.

Ian Moore-

A 295-pound interior lineman from Indiana, Moore could become one of the next great Buckeyes linemen.

Payton Pierce-

A four-star prospect, Pierce was said to have been discovered by star OSU linebacker and coach James Laurinaitis.

The biggest recruiting impact James Laurinaitis made in the 2024 class was landing big-time Texas LB Payton Pierce @payton_pierce26 https://t.co/NWvLVYdyRG — Marc Givler (@MarcGivler) December 21, 2023

Miles Lockhart-

A four-star from Arizona, Lockhart had offers from Iowa, Arizona, Washington and Texas A&M among other contending teams.

Max LeBlanc-

A 6-foot-3, 225 pound tight end, LeBlanc counted an Alabama offer among his scholarship possibilities.

Gabe VanSickle-

VanSickle is the only Michigan native in the Buckeyes' 2024 college football recruiting class. He plays the interior line.

Damarion Witten-

A 6-foot-4 tight end, Witten is a three-star from in-state. His inclusion in the 2024 class along with other three-stars suggests Coach Day is not putting the same emphasis on stars in this year's class as he has emphasized picking players that best fit the system and provide unique skills.

Jaylen McClain-

McClain is a three to four-star safety who had offers from USC, Michigan and Georgia.

4 ⭐️ safety from west orange New Jersey Jaylen McClain, McClain can play safety nickel or corner but is expected to play corner at OSU. Had offers from Georgia Notre dame etc. fast db pic.twitter.com/qiIkfHixs7 — Brodie (@BrodieKnowsBall) December 21, 2023

Eric Mensah-

A three-star, 290 pound edge rusher, Mensah gives Coach Day's team flexibility on the defensive line.

Devontae Armstrong-

A three-star offensive tackle from St. Edward in Lakewood, Ohio.

Sam Williams-Dixon-

A three-star from Pickerington North, Ohio, Williams-Dixon has size at 203 pounds. He has signed and plans to enroll early.

OFFICIAL: 3-Star RB Sam Williams-Dixon Signs With Ohio State#GoBuckshttps://t.co/L1LGTNE6rv — Matt Galatzan (@MattGalatzan) December 20, 2023

Leroy Roker-

A 6-foot-1 safety, Roker is a three-star and multi-sport star who excels on the hardwood.

An electric quarter is capped off by a transition bucket on the other end by Ohio State football commit Leroy Roker (@LeroyRoker10). After one, @VerotHoops leads 12-11 over @FortMyersHoops. Vikings went on a 9-3 run to close the opening quarter. pic.twitter.com/adsuoluHJS — Alex Martin ♛ (@NP_AlexMartin) December 21, 2023

Morrow Evans-

A long-snapper from Bellaire, Texas, Evans is a hard commit.