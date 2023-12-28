Ohio State football and offensive coordinator Brian Hartline landed 5-star receiver and No. 1 overall player in the 2024 recruiting class Jeremiah Smith on early-signing day last week.

Smith’s signing came after a delay to kick off the early period with some reports swirling about a potential flip for the star prospect. However, Hartline said at his Wednesday press conference for the Cotton Bowl that Smith and his family were consistent in their commitment to signing with Ohio State football, according to Paul Harvey of Saturday Tradition:

“I guess I’ll say this about Jeremiah: He never wavered. His family never wavered. He can say what he wants 2 minutes before the hat came out, but he always told me the same thing,” Hartline claimed. “His parents always told me the same thing. From his family to him, everything.”

Harline's reference to the hat is in response to Smith telling reporters that his final decision on signing day came down to the last few minutes, indicating he also brought Miami's hat to his reveal. However, Hartline reiterated the Smiths were “loyal” and stuck with Ohio State football throughout the recruiting process.

Despite securing a commitment from the Opa-locka, Florida resident in December of 2022, the Buckeyes faced serious competition for Smith in the lead-up to Wednesday's official decision. Miami made a compelling last effort to swipe the 6-foot-3 talent, but two key factors convinced him that Columbus was the ideal place to continue his football journey.

“It came down to a close call between Miami and Ohio State. But you know I just go with my gut feeling, just go who's developing receivers into first-rounders so that's who I went with…The way they care about their players on and off the field. They're one of the best for their players. It's a family up there in Ohio.”

It was reportedly a close call, but the Buckeyes-bound three-time high school state champion clearly thinks Ohio State football will give him the best opportunity to carve out the rest of his future.