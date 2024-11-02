A clash between Big Ten rivals Ohio State Football and Penn State Football has the fans buzzing on Saturday afternoon, especially after what was nothing short of a spectacular interception from Davison Igbinosun.

Late in the first half, Penn State quarterback Drew Allar attempted to find Harrison Wallace III in the end zone, only to have his pass somehow land in the hands of Igbinosun. The play was initially called an incomplete pass but was later ruled to be an interception.

And to say that the fans were stunned at the miraculous interception would be an understatement, as reactions began pouring in all over social media.

“Looked like a video game they way it just plopped into his hands lol,” exclaimed @KoreyRamsay16.

“Wacky stuff happening in Happy Valley! That's an unreal interception!” wrote @CFB_SatSlate.

“Unbelievable play by Davison Igbinosun!” exclaimed @TheBuckeyeNut.

“Davison Igbinosun with one of the best hustle interceptions that you will ever see. Holy smokes. And he knew it too right away. Penn State fans look like they have no clue what just hit them,” opined @ZachGelb.

“Davison Igbinosun is one of most hands-on, aggressive CBs I've evaluated the past few years. It makes him an easy target for flags, but it also helps him do this 👇,” added @dpbrugler.

“That sequence to end the half is a snapshot of the scouting report of Davison Igbinosun. Very handsy, but you live with it because of the types of plays that he can make. A+ competitor. Reminds me of Marcus Peters,” added @Jordan_Reid.

Igbinosun is getting praise from all over social media, and it's well deserved after that incredible play.

The interception from Davison Igbinosun helped Ohio State maintain their lead

The interception from Davison Igbinosun helped the Buckeyes maintain their lead heading into halftime, especially after a fumble from Ohio State's Will Howard failed to add what would have been even more points on the board.

The host Nittany Lions took a 10-0 lead before the Buckeyes responded with 14 unanswered points.