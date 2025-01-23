A lot of schools across the country learned about their transfer portal departures a while ago, but the Ohio State football team played well into January on their national championship run. Now that the season is over, the Buckeyes are starting to see some more departures. On Thursday, two Ohio State players found new homes in the transfer portal as cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt and offensive lineman George Fitzpatrick are leaving the program for Big 12 schools.

Calvin Simpson-Hunt will be taking his talents to Baylor. Simpson-Hunt has been with the Ohio State football team for two years, but he hasn't gotten a lot of meaningful playing time, so he is moving on.

“Ohio State cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt has signed with Baylor, @On3sports has learned,” Matt Zenitz said in a post. “Former four-star recruit and top-100 prospect is a Texas native.”

Simpson-Hunt was ranked highly as a recruit, and he should be able to make a big impact at Baylor. He is a talented player and has a lot of potential, but the Ohio State roster has been absolutely loaded since he came to the program. There are bound to be some players with a lot of talent that don't earn starting spots, but that doesn't mean that they won't excel with another program. Hopefully Simpson-Hunt can take on a big role back in his home state.

George Fitzpatrick is another Buckeye that didn't get a lot of playing time, and he will be transferring to Kansas State. Fitzpatrick has been with Ohio State for the past three seasons, and his role has gotten bigger as his time with the program has gone on. Fitzpatrick only played in four games prior to this season, but he got playing time in 15 out of 16 games this year as the Buckeyes dealt with numerous injuries along the offense line.

“Ex-Ohio State offensive lineman George Fitzpatrick is expected to transfer to Kansas State, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @cbssports/@247sports,” Matt Zenitz said in a post. “Former four-star recruit who’d ranked as the top uncommitted offensive lineman in the portal.”

Calvin Simpson-Hunt and George Fitzpatrick are just two Ohio State football players that won't be back with the program next year, but there are a lot more. This Buckeyes squad won the national championship because they had by far the most talented roster in college football. This Ohio State team had a lot of NFL talent riddled throughout the roster, so there will be a lot of guys to replace. The Buckeyes have been in this position before, however, and they always reload.