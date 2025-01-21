Ohio State football just won a national championship, but even champions aren't immune to the transfer portal. Buckeyes cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt is headed to the portal, per 247 Sports.

The Buckeyes cornerback played in nine games this season for the team. He's expected to get a lot of interest from other schools. Simpson-Hunt is a 6-foot-5, 205 pound defensive back who was a top 100 recruit in the 247 2023 college football recruiting class.

Simpson-Hunt is known for his great size, but also his speed. He is a former high school track star in the state of Texas, where he excelled in sprint and relay events. He had a quiet tenure at Ohio State, posting just four tackles in two years.

The Buckeyes just won the national championship after defeating Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff final. Ohio State rattled off four wins to claim the CFP title, in the first year of the expanded playoff. The Buckeyes also knocked out Tennessee, Oregon and Texas.

Ohio State football will be rebuilding in 2025

There are a lot of questions about what Ohio State will look like next season, as the Buckeyes are expected to experience a lot of turnover. Simpson-Hunt would likely have competed for a starting spot at cornerback next season if he stayed. Denzel Burke, Lathan Ransom and Cody Simon are just a few other players on defense expected to head to the NFL Draft.

The cornerback didn't see any action on defense in the CFP. His tackles this season occurred in a regular season matchup with Penn State, and a non conference blowout win over Western Michigan. Simpson-Hunt was primarily used on special teams for Ohio State this year.

Simpson-Hunt originally committed to Ohio State over several power 4 programs, including Texas Tech and Alabama. Other programs such as Florida and LSU had been involved in his recruitment a few years ago. He can also return to Ohio State and withdraw from the portal if he wants for the 2025 season.

The Buckeyes will now look to other players to beef up the 2025 secondary. Ohio State's offense is already losing quite a lot, as Will Howard is heading toward the exits. Standout wide receiver Jeremiah Smith may return to Columbus, but his NFL stock is high at the moment. There will likely be a lot of new faces for the squad next year.

Ohio State opens the 2025 season with a rematch from the CFP semi-finals, when they play Texas in August.