“On Monday, the NCAA notified the Big Ten that there are no known connections between Ohio State coach Ryan Day or his family and the organization's investigation into Michigan, senior officials at both the NCAA and Big Ten tell @YahooSports,” Dellenger tweeted.

The NCAA's ongoing investigation into Michigan football's alleged sign-stealing controversy has somehow gotten several rival Big Ten programs involved.

One particular story involving Ohio State football coach Ryan Day and his family broke out this past weekend. Consequently, they have received threats, per Dellenger.

Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti quickly reached out to the NCAA and asked for their side on the matter. The latter confirmed Ryan Day's innocence.

Michigan football has allegedly been sending scouts to stadiums of future opponents to decipher their game day signals. Former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions admitted he stole signals from television copy and relayed them to their offensive coordinator several years ago.

Sources also told Dellenger that Stalions “used as many as 65 associates to scout games.” Michigan football eventually fired Stalions after he refused to cooperate with investigators this past weekend.

The investigation into Michigan's sign-stealing scandal is in its third week. A whopping 94 percent of FBS coaches want the NCAA to come down hard on Jim Harbaugh and his program. Will the NCAA eventually suspend the beleaguered head coach? Indeed, the plot continues to thicken.

For now, No. 3 Michigan football puts its unblemished 9-0 win-loss record on the line against Penn State on Saturday.