Despite retaining the No. 1 slot in the College Football Playoff rankings, Ohio State football HC Ryan Day is intent on working out the kinks

There was some speculation that Ohio State football (9-0) would lose its No. 1 slot in the weekly College Football Playoff rankings after struggling early against Rutgers this past Saturday, but the Buckeyes remain at the top. The committee is clearly impressed with the Big Ten powerhouse, despite the looming presence of other flashier contenders. Though, Ryan Day knows that national recognition means nothing until the season ends.

The OSU head coach is fully focused on correcting all of the team's mistakes ahead of these next crucial weeks of play.

“I felt like there was some good individual performances when you put the film on Saturday, but you still want to see, overall, more drives finish,” Day told the media Tuesday afternoon, per the Buckeyes' X account. “There are definitely signs that we're moving in the right direction, but it's getting late in the season. So, our urgency is at an all-time high.”

Ohio State trailed 9-7 at halftime on the road versus Rutgers, as the offense was unable to capitalize on its initial opportunities. Cornerback Jordan Hancock changed the whole game when he returned an interception for a touchdown on the Scarlet Knights' first drive of the second half. Things started to fall into place from there.

The Buckeyes found the end zone on three of their next four possessions to earn an emphatic 35-16 victory. Quarterback Kyle McCord finished with three passing touchdowns, TreVeyon Henderson carved up the defense for 128 rushing yards and a score (also had 80 receiving yards) and star Marvin Harrison Jr. scored a pair of TDs of his own.

The offensive turnaround is encouraging to see, but Ryan Day is right to be overly meticulous. Ohio State football cannot afford any more slow starts at this juncture, especially when they travel to Ann Arbor in about three weeks for their massive clash with Michigan. Otherwise, their CFP hopes could be buried in an instant.

OSU should start off stronger against Michigan State (3-6) this Saturday afternoon.