Rutgers and Ohio State allegedly fed Michigan football's and Purdue's signals during the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game.

The Michigan football sign-stealing scandal has taken on a new twist. A new sub-plot has emerged with the alleged involvement of Michigan and Purdue football feeding signals to Rutgers and Ohio State in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game, per journalist John U. Bacon.

“FWIW: Big Ten's Tony Petiti was informed today that the two programs which fed Purdue Michigan's signals before the 2022 BT title game were Rutgers and OSU. Not clear if rules broken, doesn't directly affect UM's situation, but raises question re: relative competitive advantage,” Bacon tweeted on Tuesday.

“Also FWIW, since some have asked: the person informing Petiti was not a U-Michigan employee but an independent higher-up in college football, who felt Petiti should be ready to respond,” Bacon added.

Michigan football beat Purdue 43-22 in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game. Jim Harbaugh's team had a slim 14-13 lead at the half before they outscored Purdue football 29-9 in the last 30 minutes of play.

This was a a trend in Michigan football's games against Ohio State, Purdue, and Rutgers last year. The three programs outscored Michigan 50-45 in the first half. Michigan stepped on the gas and obliterated them 95-12 in the second half.

In a related development, a former Big Ten employee allegedly stole signs from Michigan football and transferred them to a spreadsheet. He then shared the spreadsheet with several Big Ten teams.

The sign-stealing controversy's plot has thickened in the past several days. Bacon's latest update comes one day after Yahoo! Sports confirmed Ryan Day and Ohio State football have no connections to the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal at Michigan.

Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti has his work cut out for him. We can only wonder how he will handle this complex saga moving forward.