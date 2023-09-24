Ohio State squeaked out a hard-fought victory over Notre Dame on Saturday night with a 17-14 victory, and it's clear that Ryan Day was fired up after the victory. Immediately after the game on the field, Day took shots at Lou Holtz, who had called out the Buckeyes earlier in the day, and a little while later, Day wasn't backing down from his attack on Holtz.

Holtz was obviously pulling for the Fighting Irish in this game given how he spent ten years of his career coaching them, and before the game, he noted that the Buckeyes lack of physicality would help Notre Dame come out on top. Day clearly wasn't happy with what Holtz had to say, and he doubled down on his comments he made on the field regarding the Notre Dame legend at his official postgame press conference.

"I don't know where he gets off saying those type of things. I don't. I have some other things I'd like to say too, but I'm not gonna say that because I'm more respectful than he is." – Ryan Day on Lou Holtz pic.twitter.com/PRgtGzlfJ2 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 24, 2023

It's fair to acknowledge that the Buckeyes' haven't exactly looked dominant to open the 2023 season, but they have still not lost a game to this point, so doubting them doesn't seem like a great idea. For that reason, Day just could not believe that Holtz was calling out his team so early in the season, and he made sure to let the Fighting Irish legend know he wasn't happy with him.

Given the high stakes of this game, Ryan Day was obviously fired up, and if you made him upset before this game like Lou Holtz did, he surely let you know. This win proved that Ohio State means business, and they will look to keep up the momentum heading into their next contest against Maryland. Whether or not Holtz makes a prediction for this game, though, remains to be seen.