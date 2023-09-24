The game of the week in college football between Ohio State football and Notre Dame football did not disappoint. The first half was quiet offensively for both teams, but the second half turned the game into an instant classic. Ohio State struck first in the third quarter with a touchdown and followed it up with a field goal to take a 10-0 lead and seize momentum. The Fighting Irish immediately fought back, however. Sam Hartman led to his team down the field twice for two big scores to put Notre Dame up 14-10. The Irish ended up getting the ball back with around four minutes left in the game with a chance to kill the clock, but the Buckeyes got a stop and got the ball back. Kyle McCord led an incredible drive down the field and Ohio State punched it in on the last play of the game to get the massive win. Ryan Day desperately needed this one, and he got it.

Lou Holtz called out Ohio State football earlier this week and predicted a big win for Notre Dame. It looks like that motivated the Buckeyes big time.

Here are the original comments that were made by Holtz. Ryan Day was not happy about it.

Ohio State fans are fired up after this massive victory.

Ohio State improves to 4-0 and now has a fairly easy road ahead of them before playing Michigan at the end of the season. Notre Dame is 4-1 and without having a conference championship game, it'll be tough to get into the College Football Playoff with a loss. There is certainly zero room for error after today.