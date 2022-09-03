Ryan Day drops scary C.J. Stroud take that will make Alabama, Georgia look twice

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud is a Heisman frontrunner and a surefire first-round pick for the 2023 NFL Draft. But, he’s focused on neither right now. Stroud just wants to take OSU to the Promised Land, as Ryan Day pointed out on Saturday.

Via College GameDay:

“[C.J. Stroud’s] really spent the time this offseason focused on winning. It hasn’t been about numbers, it hasn’t been about Heisman Trophy, it hasn’t been about yards.”

That is a scary thought for an Ohio State program that is one of the favorites to win a National Championship alongside Alabama and Georgia. CJ Stroud posted literal video game numbers last season, throwing for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns in just 12 games. He was only picked off six times. And guess what? Stroud also believes he is only scratching the surface of his full potential.

The Buckeyes have an absolutely loaded offense around him, too. Despite losing a pair of weapons to the NFL in Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, Day has arguably the best QB-WR-RB trio in the nation. TreVeyon Henderson is a beast in the backfield, while Jaxon Smith-Njigba is one of the most talented wideouts around.

CJ Stroud finished fourth in Heisman voting last year and could very well win it this time around. But, it’s clear his focus is only on winning a CFB title, by any means necessary. He wants to leave Columbus with a ring when it’s all said and done and Ohio State definitely has the talent to do so. Their journey begins on Saturday against Notre Dame.