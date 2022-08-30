Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud was absolutely fantastic last season, posting video game numbers. But, in his mind, that was just the beginning.

Via NBC Sports:

“Honestly, I don’t think I really did a lot,” Stroud said of the 2021 season. “I feel like I barely touched my potential. I feel like I can do a lot more.”

Stroud completed 71.9% of his passes for 4,435 yards and also threw for 44 touchdowns. He was only picked off six times. But, the Buckeyes did lose two of their most important games of the season to Michigan and Oregon.

The blame wasn’t on CJ Stroud, though. In his first year as the starting QB for Ohio State, he finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting and is one of the favorites to win it this time around before heading to the NFL in 2023, where he’s projected to be a first-round pick.

To Stroud, he still can’t really believe where he’s at, either:

“If I blink my eyes, (it’s) like I was just in high school, like getting ready,” he said.

Stroud is on the big stage. Ohio State is a legitimate contender to compete for a National Championship too with an electric offense. Aside from his brilliance, TreVeyon Henderson is one of the best running backs in the country, while Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a serious threat downfield and will be Stroud’s top weapon.

Smith-Njigba himself discussed the maturity he’s already seen in CJ Stroud ahead of the season:

“He’s speaking up. He’s more mature. He wants to win,” said Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State’s No. 1 receiver. “You know, we’re all fired up. He’s a competitor, and no one wants to win more than him, and he wants to bring that to the whole team and spread it out.”

Stroud and Ohio State face Notre Dame in their season opener.