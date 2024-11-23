Ohio State football coach Ryan Day is opening up about what his quarterback has meant to the team. Day says veteran play caller Will Howard displays a massive amount of leadership to his squad.

“This game is won with players. … He can get you into the right play, he can make adjustments in game,” Day said about his quarterback on ESPN College GameDay.

Howard and Day have the Buckeyes out to a 9-1 overall record, and a chance to win the Big Ten Conference championship. The quarterback is a Kansas State transfer who has put up some strong numbers for Ohio State football. The team's only loss is to an undefeated Oregon team.

Day says Howard doesn't let his emotions get the better of him.

“There's going to be momentum swings in a game. Get everybody on the same page, get back out on the field, and have the resilience like he did in the Penn State game to maybe have something go sideways, and get back down and get us in the end zone,” Day added.

The Buckeyes will need Howard to continue having that poise, when they play Saturday against Indiana.

Ohio State plays Indiana Saturday in a massive showdown

Howard faces a very difficult test on Saturday against the Hoosiers. Indiana is undefeated on the season and can eliminate Ohio State from the conference championship race if they defeat the Buckeyes.

Ohio State football must find a way to win without its starting center. Seth McLaughlin is out for the rest of the year with a torn Achilles. That clearly makes things harder for Howard, who will have to quickly develop a rapport with a new offensive lineman.

“We're crushed for Seth and our team, but once that wears off, you've got to move on,” Day said, per the Columbus Dispatch.

Carson Hinzman will now be the center for the Buckeyes, who are trying to get to the College Football Playoff. Ohio State football is projected in the latest CFP rankings to make the playoff, but a loss to Indiana would certainly complicate things. Day says his revamped offensive line should be able to protect Howard.

“Those guys got a very good practice, a very spirited practice,” Day added. “I'm excited for those guys to get in there and have a great game. It's a great opportunity for those guys now. They've both played a lot of football. We've won a lot of games with Carson at center, and Austin has played.”

The Buckeyes and Indiana are playing at time of writing Saturday.