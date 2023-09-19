No. 6 Ohio State football is off to a strong overall start in 2023. They are 3-0 so far but will be in for a challenge against No. 9 Notre Dame football on Saturday. Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day has been impressed with Ohio State's improvement throughout the early portion of the '23 campaign.

Ohio State football: Ryan Day speaks out

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I'm glad we went through those first three games to get to this point,” Day said, per Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors. “I think we have a good idea of who our team is and where we're at. … We are in a much better place now than in Week 1.”

Ohio State football didn't play their best game in Week 1 but still emerged victorious. Day believes the progression has been good since that game, however. Quarterback Kyle McCord has also taken steps forward. He performed admirably in the Buckeyes' Week 3 63-10 victory over Western Kentucky, ultimately going 19-23 through the air for 318 yards and three touchdowns.

Day shared his thoughts on McCord, via Brown as well.

“I think he's grown each week,” Day said of McCord. “Not that everything is perfect — nothing is. This week will be a challenge to see where we are at. We need to be on point today and have a great practice.”

Ohio State football hasn't endured the most difficult schedule up to this point. Battling Notre Dame will be their first real test of the season. The Fighting Irish feature a talented team and can take a massive jump in the rankings with an upset win over the Buckeyes. However, Ohio State is clearly trending in a positive direction.