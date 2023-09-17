After a pair of fairly tame offensive outings to start the season, Ohio State broke out in a big way on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes cruised to a blowout 63-10 victory over Western Kentucky in which their offense showed just how good they can be. After the game, starting quarterback Kyle McCord was defiant in his belief that this was a breakout game for Ohio State in their 2023 campaign.

McCord effortlessly carved up Western Kentucky in this game (19/23, 318 YDS, 3 TD), and it was great to see after a pair of solid but unspectacular outings to open the season. Dropping 63 points on an opponent, no matter how good or bad they may be, is something worth celebrating, and McCord wasn't hiding his excitement after this big win.

Kyle McCord thinks Ohio State's offense made a statement on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/5zUKkvU0Eq — Eleven Warriors (@11W) September 17, 2023

There have been a lot of questions asked about Ohio State's quarterback position to start the season, but with a dominant outing here, Kyle McCord may have just put those concerns to rest. The Buckeyes may not be the best offensive team in the nation, but they proved that when they are operating at their peak, they can score points in bunches on their opponent.

Tougher games loom for Ohio State, such as their upcoming Week 4 contest against Notre Dame, who will be the first ranked opponent the Buckeyes face this season. It will be worth seeing how the offense performs against a much better squad, but if they can play like they did against Western Kentucky, they will be in a great spot to start the season off with a 4-0 record.