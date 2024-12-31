Ohio State football coach Ryan Day knows that he and his players are eager to avenge a loss earlier this season to Oregon. Day knows that his quarterback Will Howard especially is looking forward to the Rose Bowl game. The two squads meet once again in that bowl, with a chance to advance in the College Football Playoff.

“I still don't think he's played his best game yet,” Day said of Howard, per Action Network. “I think he's excited to continue to show his best play here into the playoffs (and) ultimately his leadership is what's going to help us win this game (and) he knows that.”

Ohio State lost just two games this season, and one was to Oregon in Eugene. The Ducks meanwhile are undefeated and rolling into the CFP with a bye. Oregon football won the Big Ten championship, in its first conference season.

Ohio State and Oregon play for a chance to advance to a national semi-final, when they meet on Wednesday. The winner of the game will take on Texas or Arizona State in the next round.

Ohio State football faces pressure to advance in the CFP

The Buckeyes have momentum going into the Rose Bowl. Ohio State football defeated Tennessee in the first round of the CFP, to advance to a massive rematch with Oregon.

Howard has been a key contributor to Ohio State all season. A transfer from Kansas State, Howard is one of the most experienced quarterbacks still playing this year. This season, the play caller has 3,179 passing yards and 29 touchdowns. He has nine interceptions for the Buckeyes.

Against Tennessee, Howard had one of his best games this season. The veteran finished the contest with 311 yards passing and two touchdowns. His completion percentage was a red-hot 82 percent. That was fabulous in contrast to his performance against Michigan, where he posted just 175 yards through the air and two interceptions. The Wolverines upset Ohio State in that game.

Howard actually had a great game in the team's loss to Oregon earlier in the season. He posted 326 passing yards and two touchdowns. Coach Day believes Howard used that loss as a learning opportunity, ahead of the Rose Bowl.

“Every great competitor does that. You remember the ones that didn't go well and move on from the ones that did. It's expected of you,” Day said, per Sports Illustrated. “Anytime you come away from a game like that, you learn and grow from it. Great competitors carry it with them as motivation. He's an example of that, but he's not the only one on our team. That's helped our preparation and focus this week, knowing we have an opportunity to play Oregon again.”

The Rose Bowl is scheduled for New Year's Day at 5:00 Eastern. Oregon football is 13-0 this season under coach Dan Lanning.