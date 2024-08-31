Ryan Day made a special appearance at Ohio State football legend Archie Griffin's statue ceremony in Columbus. The Buckeyes head coach made it a point to honor the two-time Heisman winner in person on Friday. The attendance was 300 OSU officials, family, friends and former teammates to bear witness to the event.

Day and Co. open up against Akron at the 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The game will be played at Ohio Stadium, where the Griffin statue will truly be admired for the first time.

Griffin played for the Ohio State football team in the 1970s, winning the Heisman in 1974 and 1975. The only NCAA player to win the award twice.

“It's been unbelievable, said Day during his ceremony speech. And so, to see the statue being unveiled today is a great representation of the legacy that you've left, and you'll continue to leave as we move forward. So thanks for both of those things.”

Ohio State football takes on Akron on Saturday. Griffin will “take the field” at halftime of Saturday's contest, as the former RB will bring some impactful energy to the crowd ahead of a gargantuan season. The Buckeyes are ranked No. 2 in the country, and will likely overpower the Akron Zips. Now is as good of a time as ever for Griffin to embrace the crowd.

“And you've done it with unmatched class. When I think of Archie Griffin, that's what I think of. So thank you, Archie.”

“The opportunity, in Ohio Stadium, to dot the “i” is a very special honor,” Griffin said in a statement released by the athletic department. “I know that Woody was proud to have had that opportunity, and I am following in his footsteps and am extremely proud of this opportunity.”