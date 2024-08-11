The Ohio State football program is one of the most storied and successful college football programs in the country. That is almost an undisputed fact. They've won multiple national and conference championships, and recent history notwithstanding, have played excellent against the school up north, aka the defending national champions Michigan Wolverines.

As painful as it is for Buckeyes fans to hear, that is the truth. However, if Ohio State's history has taught us anything, it is certainly the fact that the school's football team is very resilient, much like many of its alumni. There are many former Buckeyes in all walks of life, but a special select few have made both a major impact on the school and in their professional careers as well. Those few are the selections of our ranking of the Top 10 greatest Ohio State football players of all time.

1. RB Archie Griffin (1972-75)

The only back-to-back Heisman Trophy winner (1974-1975) in college football history, Griffin was also a first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 1976 NFL Draft. The former Buckeye played seven seasons for the Bengals, from 1976 to 1982. Although he never rushed for more than 1,000 yards in a season at the pro level, Griffin was a steady and dependable No.2 running back during his career. After his time in the NFL, he was the President and CEO of the Ohio State University Alumni Association. He currently serves as spokesman for the Wendy's High School Heisman program.

2. Joey Bosa, EDGE (2013-15)

Before he was one of the NFL's best edge rushers, the elder Bosa brother (we will touch on Nick Bosa later) had an excellent three-year run with the Buckeyes. During his time in Columbus, Bosa accumulated multiple accolades, such as being named first-team All-Big Ten twice, as well as earning All-American nods in 2014 and 2015. His All-American selection in 2014 was unanimous, and he also won Big Ten Player of the Year as well that season. Along with Ezekiel Elliott and other future NFL stars, Bosa helped Ohio State with the first-ever College Football Playoff national championship game.

Selected third overall in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers, the defensive end was the first of five Buckeyes to be chosen in the first round that season. Joining him were Elliott; cornerback Eli Apple; offensive tackle Taylor Decker, and linebacker Darron Lee. Since joining the Chargers, Bosa has become one of the league's best pass rushers. He's already notched 67 sacks on his career and has forced 15 fumbles as well. With a new head coach in Jim Harbaugh at the helm, Bosa will look to help Los Angeles return to the postseason in 2024.

3. Ezekiel Elliott, RB (2013-15)

The man simply known as “Zeke” had quite a three-year run with the Buckeyes, helping the school win the first-ever College Football Playoff in 2014. Elliott rushed for 230 yards in the semifinal win over the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. He then followed that up by running for 246 yards and four touchdowns in the championship win over the Oregon Ducks. That performance led to “Zeke” capturing the CFP National Championship Offensive MVP award and catapulted him to a stellar 2015 season.

During that campaign, Elliott won multiple awards, including the Big Ten's Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year. He was also named first-team All-Big Ten and second-team All-American. These performances led to Elliott being selected fourth overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft. Since then, the former Buckeye has starred mostly for the Cowboys, although he did turn in a solid performance during his lone season with the New England Patriots in 2023. Time will tell how much more he does for Dallas now that he calls AT&T Stadium home once again.

4. Eddie George, RB (1992-95)

George's career in the early to mid-1990s was an outstanding sight, especially once he seized the starting running back role before the 1994 season. That campaign, the former Buckeye's junior effort, saw him run for 1,442 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. He also had 117 receiving yards on 16 catches. In Columbus, the tailback's star already shown bright as he headed into his senior year.

During his final season at Ohio Stadium, George won the Heisman Trophy on the strength of a combined 25 touchdowns and 1,927 rushing yards. He started all 13 games for the Buckeyes for the second straight year and won a host of other awards, including the Walter Camp and Doak Campbell honors. A pro career with mostly the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans followed, where he won multiple accolades, such as NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1996 and first-team All-Pro honors in 2000.

5. Jack Tatum, DB (1968-70)

A College Football Hall of Famer (there are quite a few on this list), Tatum starred for the Buckeyes from 1968 to 1970. During all three years at Ohio Stadium, he was named a first-team All-Big Ten player. During his final season at OSU, he was also named National Defensive Player of the Year and garnered votes for the Heisman Trophy. The team also won two national championships during his tenure in 1968 and 1970, and he was a first-round pick of the Oakland Raiders in the 1971 NFL Draft.

During his time with Oakland, he earned the nickname “the Assassin.” The moniker would become synonymous with Tatum on the field, even though his coach, the legendary John Madden, said he was never called that nickname during his playing career. Regardless, Tatum was one of the most feared defenders of his era, and he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame with the Class of 2004.

6. Nick Bosa, EDGE (2016-18)

The second Bosa brother to star for Ohio State, the younger pass rusher also played three seasons with the Buckeyes. During his time on campus, Bosa also showed quite a knack for getting to the quarterback. His prowess on the field also led to multiple accolades like his older brother Joey. In 2017, his best season, Bosa was named both first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten. He also captured the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year award.

Although he missed the majority of the 2018 season with an injury, Bosa was still selected second overall by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2019 NFL Draft. Since joining the Niners, Bosa has also turned into one of the league's best edge rushers, just like his brother. He won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2019, and the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2022. Based on his time in Columbus, as well as his brother's career, don't be surprised to see Bosa continue his lofty level of play in 2024 and beyond.

7. Orlando Pace, OT (1994-96)

A member of both the College Football and Pro Football Hall of Fames, Pace is one of the best offensive tackles to ever play the game. The former left tackle got his start in Sandusky, Ohio before moving on to play his college ball at Columbus. For three seasons, he started for the Buckeyes, adding multiple accolades to his resume. He was a two-time Unanimous All-American (1995-96) and finished fourth in the 1996 Heisman Trophy voting. Pace is also one of two three-time winners of the Lombardi Award and Outland Trophy, joining Dave Rimington.

After being selected first overall by the former St. Louis Rams in the 1997 NFL Draft, Pace went on to forge a legendary career. He spent the first ten seasons of his NFL tenure with St. Louis, blocking for three consecutive MVPs in quarterback Kurt Warner (1999 and 2001) and running back Marshall Faulk (2000). Along with his Rams teammates, the squad won Super Bowl 34 over the Tennessee Titans following the 2000 season. He was also a five-time first or second-team All-Pro, and a seven-time Pro Bowler.

8. J.T Barrett, QB (2013-17)

One of the most prolific signal callers in Ohio State history, Barrett played in four of the five seasons during his time in Columbus. Although he broke his ankle in the game against Michigan in 2014, Barrett was still integral in the Buckeyes winning the 2014 CFB National Championship. He helped the team get to the cusp of winning the Big Ten Championship and assisted backup Cardale Jones in his efforts to get ready and lead the squad during the postseason.

Barrett was a third-team All-America in 2014, in addition to capture the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award that season. He's also a three-time Big Ten Quarterback of the Year (2014, 2016-17), and three-time first-team All-Big Ten. The former Buckeye also captured the Kellen Moore Award, given to the top quarterback each season, in 2017. Even though he didn't make a big impact in the NFL, Barrett still deserves to have his name etched in Ohio State football lore.

9. Paul Warfield, WR (1961-63)

A two-time first-team All-Big Ten recipient in 1962 and 1963, Warfield was also a first-team All-American in 1963 as well. Furthermore, the Pro Football Hall of Famer won a national championship in freshman year with the Buckeyes in 1961. His time in Columbus was actually at running back, as he backed up fullback Bob Ferguson during the national title-winning run. His stats don't pop out based on today's numbers, but he was always a threat with the ball in his hands.

After being selected 11th overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 1964 NFL Draft, Warfield was then transitioned to wide receiver after impressing then-Browns head coach Blanton Collier in workouts. From there, his career transformed into one with a Hall of Fame trajectory. Warfield was also a part of the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time team and was a member of the Miami Dolphins' perfect record team in 1972.

10. Cris Carter, WR (1984-86)

Although he's not a College Football Hall of Famer, that's likely due to how his time in Columbus ended. Prior to his senior year with the school, Carter signed with an agent. This was illegal at the time, and it led to Carter being ruled ineligible. Unfortunately, his time with the Buckeyes was cut short. However, his time with OSU was impactful, and it laid the foundation for an amazing NFL career that resulted in a Pro Football Hall of Fame nod in 2013.

With Ohio State, Carter was a consensus All-American in his junior season of 1986. That season, he had 69 receptions for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns. His performance that year also led to him winning a first-team All-Big Ten nod. After his freshman season, the ex-Vikings and Eagles standout set a Rose Bowl record with nine receptions for 172 yards. Who knows what would have happened to the Buckeyes if Carter had played his senior year in 1987? The possibility is one of college football's most notable What Ifs.

Honorable Mention: Lou Groza, K/OL/DL (1942-43)

Groza earned the nickname “The Toe” from sports writers after his prowess on the field for the Cleveland Browns. In fact, the former Buckeye likely had one of the most interesting careers in football history. Although he only played one season for Ohio State, he had a pretty good reason to leave the team: he went and enlisted in the United States Army and served the country during World War II. So, it's understandable why his Buckeyes career was cut short.

“The Toe” really made his impact in the pros, where he kicked for the Cleveland Browns for a combined 21 seasons over two stints (1946 to 1959 and 1961 to 1697). He also filled his trophy case with a multitude of awards, including six All-Pro nods (four first-team and two second-team). He was also a nine-time Pro Bowler and four-time NFL champion. A member of the NFL 1950s All-Decade Team and NFL 50th Anniversary All-Time Team, it's fair to say that the former Ohio State kicker made his mark in both college and pro football.