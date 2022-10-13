Troubled ex-Ohio State football star Art Schlichter facing cocaine charges after being found unresponsive

Art Schlichter, ex-football quarterback for the Ohio State University, is facing cocaine charges after he was found unresponsive in a hotel room at the Hampton Inn in Hilliard, Ohio, according to Brian Linder of Pennlive.com.

“Police in Hilliard say they were called to the Hampton Inn for a report of an overdose and found the 62-year-old former Buckeyes and Indianapolis Colts quarterback unresponsive. They reportedly gave him Narcan and took him to the hospital.”

The authorities said they found .26 grams of cocaine in the hotel room. Schlichter, a former Ohio State football star who finished fourth in the 1979 Heisman Trophy vote, will be arraigned on Friday.

The Ohio State University alum was released from an Ohio prison nearly a year ago after a 10-year stint, which stemmed from corrupt activity and theft charges.

Schlichter has certainly had troubles in life, as the former Ohio State football quarterback has dealt with gambling addiction, which cut his professional career short.

Schlichter was a four-year starter at Ohio State University. He finished his career with 7,547 passing yards and 50 touchdowns against 46 interceptions while leading the Buckeyes to at least seven wins in each of his seasons.

He was then drafted by the Baltimore Colts with the fourth overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft. Art Schlichter made just six starts in the NFL.