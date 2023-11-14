Urban Meyer's CFP prediction suggests that he is having trouble picking a winner for the Ohio State football-Michigan game.

The Ohio State football team is once again one of the top teams in the country as they are currently undefeated and ranked #1 in the country. The Michigan football team is also one of the top teams in the country and undefeated, and the two teams play in less than two weeks. For the third straight season, The Game will be a top-five matchup and the winner will likely win the Big Ten and go to the College Football Playoff. Last season, Ohio State still managed to get into the CFP despite their final game of the regular season being a 22-point blowout loss at home against Michigan. The loser this year likely won't have a chance to get in, but you never know.

It's hard to believe that we will know the CFP field in under three weeks as its feels like the season just started, but that is the case. Everyone in the college football world is predicting who will make the top four, and a recent prediction from former Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer is getting a lot of mixed reactions.

Urban Meyer's prediction is 1. Ohio State/Michigan 2. Georgia 3. Florida State 4. Washington. Meyer has been doing this all year, and he is saying that the winner of the Michigan-Ohio State game will be ranked #1. However, nobody else has a split like that because it is supposed to be a prediction, as in predict the winner of the Michigan-Ohio State game to make your final prediction. A lot of people think that Meyer is doing this because he thinks the Wolverines will win, but he can't bring himself to say it.

This fan is a bit confused by the prediction.

Urban confuses me — JT🌰 (@jtriemss) November 14, 2023

This fan seems to think that Meyer should finish out his prediction.

Urban Meyer is such a clown 😂 — Teej (@teej_houston216) November 14, 2023

Will this play in a role in the final rankings? Many people would want to see it for a final Rose Bowl matchup.

Urban.. if there is a chance to have a Pac12/big10 rose bowl one last time, they will manipulate numbers to get it.. I guarantee — TWoodsy (@TGWoodsy) November 14, 2023

One thing that is interesting about the predictions is that everyone except for Meyer has both Michigan and Ohio State in the top four, which makes it look like a week 12 CFP rankings prediction. That is not the case, however, and it appears a lot of the Fox crew thinks that both Michigan and Ohio State can make the CFP. A potential rematch between those two in the playoff would be something else. It's going to be very interesting to see the last few weeks of the season play out.