The Ohio State football program and head coach Ryan Day brought in an experienced quarterback in Will Howard from the transfer portal after he played four years at Kansas State. Howard spoke on what it is like playing for Ohio State football, and specifically how the responsibilities are different.

“The one thing I would say is that I don't feel like I have to be a hero here,” Will Howard said, via Adam King of 10TV. “And I feel like I have the guys around me to where I just need to facilitate and just get them the ball, and make good decisions. And at the end of the day I don't have to go out there and do anything superhuman, you know? I just have to be myself and trust the guys around me. And going through camp and going through spring ball.”

Kansas State is pretty much always less talented of a football program than Ohio State. Howard seems like someone who is aware that if he can manage games properly, Ohio State's talent will do the rest of the work when it comes to winning football games. Hopefully, Howard taking over for Ryan Day's program leads to an improvement in quarterback play from last season, when Kyle McCord struggled.

Will Howard on facing Ohio State football's defense

As always, the Buckeyes are a very talented team, and Howard spoke on going up against the Ohio State defense, which should be one of the best in the country, saying that it raises his game and prepares him better for facing top defenses in games.

“I was talking to you earlier Adam like, going against this defense every single day is a blessing man,” Howard said, via King. “Like I know it sucks at times and I'm sitting here like ‘Jeez, in a game that guy's not gonna be guarded like that.' That's just Denzel (Burke) being a dude, or IGB (Davison Igbinosun) making a really good play, but like, that's real. And that is gonna happen, and we're gonna play some really good defenses, but like, I think we're playing one of, if not the best defense in the country every single day. And that's just making me and us better, and for me, it's elevating my game and I love the competition and we all do.”

It will be interesting to see how Howard fares with Ohio State, and how the football program does in the first year of the 12-team playoff.