Ohio State is ascending to another level during the College Football Playoff, and quarterback Will Howard is a big reason why. The Kansas State transfer is intent on helping the Buckeyes climb back to the top of the sport, a place they have not occupied in a decade. The climb just got a bit steeper, though, courtesy of an unusual injury.

Howard whacked his hand on the facemask of a defensive player in Friday night's Cotton Bowl clash with the Texas Longhorns, which apparently caused a massive knot to blow up on his non-throwing hand. Hopefully, it will not hinder him during this CFP semifinal matchup. Pat McAfee noted the newfound blemish during his special ESPN2 broadcast.

As if Ohio State has not battled enough adversity in the last month-plus, its QB is now forced to fight through discomfort in the most important game of his football career. He cruised past a top-tier Tennessee defense and then torched the No. 1 squad in the nation, Oregon, in the CFP Quarterfinals. The Buckeyes contain a profusion of offensive talent, but Howard is the one who can meld it all together.

He faces another daunting challenge in AT&T Stadium, with the Texas defense eager to pounce all over the senior signal-caller. Ryan Day trusts Will Howard, though. The head coach lured him over to Columbus because he deems him to be the X-factor on a championship-caliber squad. The former three-star recruit is rewarding Ohio State's faith to this point.

Howard posted more than 600 passing yards, five touchdowns and only one interception combined against Tennessee and Oregon, thriving on the enormous stage the College Football Playoff offers. The Longhorns are his most arduous test yet, though. He was 14-of-19 for 200 yards and one TD in the first half of the Cotton Bowl, with the bulk of the production coming on a 75-yard TreVeyon Henderson score right before halftime. The Buckeyes lead 14-7 at time of print.

Given the pain Howard is feeling, his playmakers will need to come through in Jerry World. So far, so good.