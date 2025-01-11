Lackluster, uninspiring, inefficient and fraudulent. Those adjectives describe how Ohio State football looked in their 13-10 loss to hated rival Michigan on Nov. 30. Since that stomach-churning defeat, which was followed by an ugly brawl, the Buckeyes have carried themselves like the indisputably best team in the country. They are riding a powerful wave of redemption into their Cotton Bowl matchup versus Texas.

Ohio State arrives in Dallas' AT&T Stadium as a bit of an outsider, but that is exactly what this group wants. The Big Ten program is taking all the vitriol it received from the Columbus fiasco and molding it into a massive chip, one that has sat comfortably on the Buckeyes' shoulder throughout the College Football Playoff. Though, motivation alone is not enough to earn a spot in the Jan. 20 national championship game.

Abundant horsepower is needed to conquer an elite defense like the one that the Longhorns possess. Pat McAfee does not believe that will be an issue for Ohio State whatsoever.

“On offense, they're the most explosive team in ball,” the popular media personality and former All-Pro punter said on College GameDay. “All of ball– college, NFL, high school, you name it.”

The Ohio State football offense is a menace

McAfee is obviously going a bit overboard, but he is emphasizing the trait that separates this Ohio State squad from past ones. While the Buckeyes pride themselves on sending outstanding playmakers to the professionals, they wield a complete offensive unit that can thwack defenses in a variety of ways.

Ryan Days' men scored 38.1 points per game, ranking seventh in the FBS. Like usual, the team boasts a high-end wide receiver talent who can stun opposing secondaries in an instant. Big Ten Freshman of the Year Jeremiah Smith has snared 70 receptions for 1,224 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2024-25. His scintillating combination of size, speed and skill draws him endless praise. He looks NFL-ready right now.

Smith is not the only dynamo in this offense, though. TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins form a two-headed powerhouse in the backfield, each rushing for 10 touchdowns and more than 900 yards. Henderson has four scores through the Buckeyes' first two CFP games. The upperclassmen RB duo hopes to wear down Texas' stout defensive line on Friday. But Ohio State's offense cannot be properly lauded without highlighting the starting signal-caller.

Quarterback Will Howard has put together a masterful campaign, completing an eye-opening 72.6 percent of his passes for 3,490 yards and 32 TDs. He is surely raising his draft stock after carving up both Oregon and Tennessee. A big performance in Jerry World would set him up for one of the grandest college farewell tours in recent memory.

Ohio State football pegged Howard as the missing link to a national title run. He and the rest of the “explosive” Buckeyes will compete for that illustrious prize if they knock out the Longhorns.